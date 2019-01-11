Andy Murray tok say Australian Open fit be im last game

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tears comot for Andy Murray eyes wen im speak to journalists on Friday

British tennis player Andy Murray don say im plan to retire afta dis year Wimbledon but e fear say next week Australia Open go be di final game for him career.

Di three time Grand Slam winner still dey struggle to recover from him hip surgery and dey cry as he follow journalist tok for Melbourne.

"I know no if I go play wit dis pain for another four or five months," di tennis player tok.

"I wan go Wimbledon and stop but I know no if I fit do am"

However, di 31 year old player tok say he go play him Australian Open first round match against Spanish 22nd seed Roberto Bautista Agut next week.

Di former world number one get surgery for him right hip last January and he don play 14 matches since he return to di sport last June.

Murray end him 2018 season for September so e fit spend time with rehab doctor but e still look like say he never reach di level wen im play world number one Novak Djokovic for open practice march for Melbourne Park.

For di news conference, Murray tok say: "I no feel good. I don dey struggle for a while.

"I don dey serious pain for around 20 months now. I don do everything I fit do to make my hip feel better and e never help me.

"I dey better place dan where I for been day 6 months ago but di pain still dey dia. I fit play but I no fit play to di level where I dey before."

'Di pain dey too much. I gats think of my life'

Murray dey honest about wetin im fit do: to tok say im not fit play for di level wey make am win US Open for 2012 and Wimbledon for 2013 and 2016.

Im tell tori pipo of di pain wey him dey feel and that him need another hip surgery so he fit live well well after him retire.

"Di pain dey plenty." He tok "I gats know when I suppose end because I no know when di pain go stop"

"I for like play till Wimbledon - na for dia I wan stop to dey play -but I no know if I go fit do am.

"I get option for anoda operation wey go dey strong and e involve ogbonge hip surgery wey go make my life better and I no go get pain.

"Na di tin wey I wan really do. Other players dey do am and dem still compete but e no sure.

"If I get am, I go fit live well."

Murray also end di chance for him to be doubles player for future and e don end di possibility of am to team up with im older brother Jamie.