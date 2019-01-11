Image copyright Getty Images Image example Fabregas join Chelsea from Barcelona for 2014

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas don join Ligue 1 side Monaco, for three-and-a-half year contract.

Di 31-year-old Spaniard last match for di Blues na against Nottingham Forest for FA cup last Saturday wia im captain di team.

Fabregas join Chelsea from Barcelona for 2014, before then im dey Arsenal wia im play 303 times for dem from 2003 and 2011.

Di Spanish player say dis im move "na new project" and na "great honour".

"I' come epp di team, I no fit wait to start to play, my belle dey sweet me well-well," na wetin Fabregas tok be dat.

Image copyright Instagram Image example Fabregas saiy im belle dey well-well as im join Monaco for social media

Fabregas win two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, League cup come play 501 matches for English football.