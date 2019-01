Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick don set target for di Super Eagles to win dis year Africa Cup of Nations for di fourth time.

Pinnick believe say time don reach even pass, for Nigeria to win anoda AFCON since di last one wey dem win for 2013.

Egypt don win di Africa Cup of Nations title seven times, Cameroon five times and Ghana don win four times, but Pinnick want make di Super Eagles use dis year tournament close di gap to those kontris.

"Competitions dis year plenti and as usual di target na to win. However, we no want miss out from di big one wey be AFCON," na so Pinnick tok for inside statement.

"We don win am before but we want am for di fourth time so dat we fit close di gap wit di likes of Cameroon and Egypt."

Last week CAF name Egypt as di host of dis year AFCOn wey go start for June and di draws for di tournament go hold for di end of March.

Dis year AFCON go be di first tournament wey 24 kontris go take part in.