Four mothers dey play for dis year Australian open wey be di first grand slam tournament for di year.

Di hard court tournament wey dey shele for Melbourne, Australia start January 14 and go end for January 26th.

Serena Williams na one of di mothers for di competition. For 2017, di American bin carry belle win di tournament before she born her daughter Alexis Olympia for September 1 di same year.

Di 23-time grand slam champion no waste time return back to tennis wia she don play three grand slam competitions dem. Tins don already dey go well for Melbourne for Serena as she use 49 minutes take beat Tatjana Maria 6-0 6-2 for Rod Laver Arena to waka enta di second round of di competition.

Williams go play Eugenie Bouchard for second round.

Last year WTA change dia rules to protect mothers dem wey dey return back to di sport and players wey get injury.

Di new rule na say players wey born pikin or get injury, fit use dia old ranking take enter 12 tournaments for over three-year period.

See di oda mothers dem wey dey compete for Melbourne.

Victoria Azarenka

Former world number one dey play for Melbourne dis year afta she miss last year competition sake of say she and her former partner bin go court to drag who go take care of dia pikin Leo.

Azarenka play against Laura Siegemund for her first match for Melbourne Park but tins no go as she plan am, she lose di game 7-6(5), 4-6, 2-6.

Tatjana Maria

Di World number 74 from German. don win one single title and three doubles titles for WTA Tour. Maria lose her opening match to Serena Williams for di Australian open.

Evgeniya Rodina

Di 29 year old Russian no pass first round for Australia, she lose 6-3, 6-2 to Markéta Vondroušová from Czech Republic.