Manchester United sack Mourinho for 18 December 2018

Jose Mourinho wey chop sack as Coach of Manchester United for December no go struggle at all to get new coaching work, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wey replace am as coach of di red devils.

Solskjaer wey be di current Coach of Manchester United bin dey reply Thursday tori ery oga Mourinho tell BeIN SPORTS say im still "belong to top-level football" and say im dey too young to retire.

"Im go return back to di game, na correct manager im be, with di results in don enjoy before i no tink say im go struggle to find work." Na wetin Solskjaer tell tori pipo wen dem ask am about wetin Mourinho tok as di coach dey prepare im team to play Brighton on Saturday for Premier League.

Jose Mourinho win League Cup and di Europa League for Old Trafford

For di interview Mourinho tok about player power, and di way wey im tok di matter dey like clubs need to dey protect dia coach dem wit director of football- something wey United dey try do now for Old Trafford.

"Sir Alex Ferguson bin tok afta David Beckham comot say wen player feel say im big pass di club dem must sell am," Mourinho say "Today dat kain tin no dey.

Mourinho wey come from Portugal, , win di League Cup and di Europa League for Old Trafford.