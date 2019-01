Image copyright Getty Images

20-year old Stefano Tsitsipas from Greece don knock out defending champion from Switzerland Roger Federer from dis year Australia Open Tennis tournament wey dey happun for Melbourne.

Di Greek beat Federer 6-7 7-6 7-5 7-6 to progress to im first grand slam quarter finals.

Federer bin dey hope to win im third straight Australian Open title in a row for Melbourne before Tsitsipas end dat dream for am.

After di game, Tsitsipas say "im be di happiest man on earth".

Wen Federer bin play im first professional tennis match, dem neva even born Tsitsipas wey regard di Swiss as "im idol."