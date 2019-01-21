Efe Sodje former Super Eagles player and im brothers go jail afta dem kolobi charity money

Image copyright PA

Former Super Eagles player Efe Sodje and im brothers Stephen Sodje, and Bright Sodje dey jail for UK afta dem kolobi money from dia own charity wey dem set up to epp poor children for Africa.

Court bin find di Ex-footballers Efe 46, Stephen 43, and ex-rugby player Bright, 52, guilty and jail dem for fraud for 2017.

Na now dem fit report di case after dem finish di trial of former Reading and Nigeria footballer Sam Sodje, 39 wey dem clear for Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey, London for money laundering.

Tory be say for di trial for 2017 dem hear how di family set up di Sodje Sports Foundation (SSF) for 2009, to help provide facilities in Nigeria.

Prosecutor Julian Christopher QC say all di money wey dem get for di black-tie dinner, auction, charity football match dem and clay pigeon shoot enter Sodje bank accounts.

For 2011, dem bin do gala dinner for Lowry Hotel for Manchester SSF and di Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

Di £150 per pesin black-tie dinner raise almost £11,500, but oga Christopher say "no penny" go di hospital.