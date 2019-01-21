Exclusive: You fit thief di whole Nigeria and nothing go happun if you dey APC - Obasanjo

Former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo don explain why im believe say President Muhammadu Buhari worse pass Atiku and why e decide say e no go back any young candidate among di 73 candidates dem wey dey fight to become di president of di kontri.

For di first time, di former President explain wetin really happun before Army carry out di massacre for Odi, Bayelsa state for 1999 where nearly 2,500 villagers die for soldier dem hand ontop im order.

Watch out for di full interview for all BBC platforms for 6:00am on Tuesday January 22, 2019.