Ronaldo don chop €18.8m fine ontop tax wuru-wuru for Spain

Ogbonge footballer Cristiano Ronaldo don chop €18.8m (£16.6m) fine afta im do deal with one court for Madrid for tax wuru-wuru.

Tori pipo full outside di court, afta di judge no allow im request to appear by video or to enta di building with im car to avoid plenty drama.

Di deal wey in agree in advance include 23-month jail sentence, but for Spain, convicts wey dia sentence dey under two year no dey go jail.

As Ronaldo case no dey violent e mean say e dey unlikely say im go jail, instead im go serve probation.

Di court appearance no tey at all as Ronaldo accept di deal wey di prosecutors offer.

Di Juventus player, wey play match for im club last night, smile and dem give thumbs-up, no shake at all with all di tori pipo wey full ground.

Im lawyer argue say because im popular wella, to avoid di main entrance dey important for di player security.

Tori pesin Ruben Canizares post post video as Ronaldo arrive for di provincial court with im fiancee Georgina Rodriguez.