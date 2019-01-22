Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem present Emiliano Sala as Cardiff City signing on Saturday

Emiliano Sala wey just sign for Cardiff City dey inside di small plane wey disappear over di channel dat na wetin French Civil Aviation authority tok.

Di 28 year old na one di two pipo inside di Piper Malibu plane wey lose signal off Alderney for di Channel Islands on Monday night.

Im family say dem dey "desperate".

Sala papa, Horacio, tell tori pipo for Argentine TV channel C5N, say im hear di tori from im friend.

"I bin no know anything. I no fit believe am," na wetin im tok. "I' dey desperate I hope everything go well."

Im mama Mercedes tell di tori pipo say "For Santa Fe, everyone dey down. We no know wetin to think, … di town dey in shock."

Who be Emiliano Sala?

Dem born Emiliano Sala for Santa Fe, Argentina- but na for France im make im name.

Im dey among di top five goal scorers for Ligue 1 dis season, Sala don score 12 goals for im club.

Dat na why Cardiff break dia club record pay £15m for pesin wey don spend most of im professional career for French leagues.

Na 31 October 1990 dem born Sala for one small community for Cululu for inside Santa Fe province, about 340 miles north west of Buenos Aires.

Afta im rise from di youth system for Argentine side Club Proyecto Crecer, na im move go France to sign for Bordeaux.

But afta im play im first match at di age of 21-year, im struggle to command regular shirt for di team, before im club allow an go on loan.

Im spend 2012-13 and 2013-14 season for US Orleans and Niort wia im score 37 goals for inside di 74 match dem wey im play.