Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd: My work na to improve di team – Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer say im work na to continue to improve im team as im win im eight straight match as caretaker manager.

Di Red devils beat di Gunners 3-1 for dia fourth-round Match for English FA cup for Emirates stadium with goals from Alex Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.

Solskjaer say "na big step for our performance, as a team, di way di team play better well-well pass wetin we play against Tottenham few weeks ago wey we struggle and David De Gea save us. Na wetin im add put

"We don work on am, we need to defend well against good teams dem. My work hia na to improve di team, improve di players and ready dem for di next game. Na league game, big league game for us for our house. Tomorrow we go sitdon for chair and enjoy to watch di FA Cup." Na wetin im add put.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang score di only goal for Arsenal before halftime but dem no fit comeback.

Dia main defenders dem defenders Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Laurent Koscielny no finish di game becos of injury.