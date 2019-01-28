Image copyright Getty Images Image example 24 teams go compete for di 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Organizers don change di date for Total Africa Cup of Nations - Egypt 2019 to now start from 21 June and di final go be 19 July.

Confederation of African Football - Caf say dem shift di continental competition from di old date wey be 15 June to 13 July so dat players dem fit rest afta Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"We take di decision afta wey receive request from Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria wey want dia players to rest well afta Ramadan," na wetin di tournament director and former Egypt international Mohamed Fadl, tok.

Cameroon win di 2017 Africa Cup of Nations for Gabon

Confederation of African Football also confam say di draw for di final go happun for 12 April.

Ramadan, na wen Muslims dem no dey chop food or drink water from sunrise to sunset, and dis year e suppose start from di beginning of May until di beginning of June.

Dis na di first time Africa Cup of Nations go happun for summer with 24 teams instead of sixteen.

Egypt replace Cameroon as host sake of slow preparations and security wahala for di West African kontri.