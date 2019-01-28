Africa Cup of Nations: Caf don shift date for date for Egypt 2019
Organizers don change di date for Total Africa Cup of Nations - Egypt 2019 to now start from 21 June and di final go be 19 July.
Confederation of African Football - Caf say dem shift di continental competition from di old date wey be 15 June to 13 July so dat players dem fit rest afta Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
"We take di decision afta wey receive request from Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria wey want dia players to rest well afta Ramadan," na wetin di tournament director and former Egypt international Mohamed Fadl, tok.
- Why CAF fit don comot 2019 AFCON from Cameroon hand
- Iwobi, Partey, Musa, Salah, and 30 odas go drag CAF men player of di year
- Nigeria don qualify for AFCON 2019
Confederation of African Football also confam say di draw for di final go happun for 12 April.
Ramadan, na wen Muslims dem no dey chop food or drink water from sunrise to sunset, and dis year e suppose start from di beginning of May until di beginning of June.
Dis na di first time Africa Cup of Nations go happun for summer with 24 teams instead of sixteen.
Egypt replace Cameroon as host sake of slow preparations and security wahala for di West African kontri.