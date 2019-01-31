Image copyright TWITTER/fcbERCELONA

Nigeria senior women national team player , Asisat Oshoala don join Barcelona football club on loan for ddi beginning of dis year.

Di Super Falcons footballer put dis one for her twitter handle even as di club welcome am enta dia team.

Di 24 year old footballer dey enta Barcelona from Dalian Quanjian FC of China and go stay wit di club till di end of di 2018/19 season.

For statement wey di club release, Oshoala tok say her goal na to make di team strong and to make history even as she say Barcelona na one of di best teams for world.

Oshoala na player wey don win African Player of di year three times and win di Golden Boot and Golden Ball for di U20 World Cup for 2014.