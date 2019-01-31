Bournemouth 4-0 Chelsea: We need to change di way we dey reason - Sarri

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Chelsea don lose two games now back to to back for league

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri say im team need to change di way dem dey reason wen teams score dem.

Bournemouth nack Chelsea 4-0 for Vitality Stadium for Premier League with two goals from Joshua King as di Blues comot from top four for table.

King score for di first 47th and 74th minute of di match while Charlie Daniels goal for extra time condemn di visitor dem to dia second straight defeat for league.

Sarri say "We need to change di way we dey reason wen dem score us because you fit concede but you need to play because we control di match for first half."

"Na big wahala because we know say di match dey very important. E no go dey easy to play afta today but we need to react."

Bournemouth goal keeper Artur Boruc bin dey fine form for di match as im deny di visitors dem five times for di match.

Di result mean say Bournemouth don climb go number 10 positions for di table while Chelsea don drop to number five.