Lagos City Marathon: Sintayehu Legese don win race to carry $50,000

Image copyright Twitter/Myaccessbank

Ethiopia runner Sintayehu Legese don win di fourth edition of di Lagos City Marathon to carri di prize of to carry $50,000.

Legese complete im race for 2 hours and 17 minutes. E no dey clear for now weda dis time break any record.

D first woman to cross finish line na Meleka Meseret Dinke, also from Ethiopia.

Di winner of last year competition Joshua Kipkorir na im come second for di men race.

Also, di first Nigeria pesin to cross finish line na Gideon Goyet, afta im run time of 2 hours and 30 mins. Im go carri N3million go house.

Di second and third Nigerians go pocket N2million and N1million as e be so.

Di race, wey happun on Saturday 2 February, start for early mor mor for di National Stadium for Surulere and finish for Eko Atlantic City.