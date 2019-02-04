Image copyright Getty Images/ David IBBOTSON Image example Emiliano Sala (left) pilot David Ibbotson

Dem don see di plane wey carry Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala for bottom of sea for di English Channel.

Di Piper Malibu N264DB miss for 21 January 2019 from Nantes, France to Cardiff, with di Argentine striker and pilot David Ibbotson inside.

Accident investigators go inspect di wreckage later on Monday.

David Mearns, wey lead di search wey private pipo fund say dem see di plane off Guernsey on Sunday.

Di Air Accident Investigation Branch don dey di site, dey work to recover di plane.

Sabi pesin for water matter Mearns say police don tell Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson family.

Cardiff bin break record sign Sala for £15m and im for start training last month.