Image copyright AAIB Image example Emiliano Sala plane inside ocean

Dem don see one pesin inside di plane wey cari footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson.

On Sunday, dem find di Piper Malibu plane for di bottom of di sea off Guernsey, almost two weeks afta e miss.

Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) confam di tori on Monday morning.

Dem tok say dem dey consider dia next step.

David Mearns, wey lead di search wey private pipo fund say dem see di plane off Guernsey on Sunday.

Im say: "wetin I fit tok na say major part of di plane dey for di bottom of di sea."

Image example David Mearns offer to help look for di plane afta Sala family do fundraising

Oga Mearns wey tok dis one ontop BBC Radio 4 Today programme on Monday say "We see di plane for di bottom of di seabed about 63m as we begin our search within di first couple of hours ."

Im say na sonar, wey be equipment wey dem dey use find object under water, dem use identify di plane before dem use underwater cameras to confam say na plane.

"Dem see di registration number and di tin wey surprise dem well-well na say most of di plane body still dey," Na wetin im add put.

Oga Mearns private search don step aside and di Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) dey di site dey work to recover di plane.

Im say AAIB go carry out more investigation over di next two days to know how dem go begin di recovery operation.

Sabi pesin for water mata Mearns say police don tell Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson family.

Cardiff bin break record sign Sala for £15m and im suppose start training last month.