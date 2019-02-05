West Ham 1-1 Liverpool: Why Liverpool dey give Klopp headache

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sadio Mane don score for straight matches now for Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp say im team no play well yesterday as dem drop points against West Ham for Premier League.

Di Reds start di game well afta Senegal International Sadio Mane score di first goal for di match inside 22nd minute, even though James Milner bin dey offside position for di build-up.

But di lead no last as di Hammers put Liverpool under pressure, six minute afta dem equalise from Felipe Anderson free-kick wey find Michail Antonio inside di box, Di English winger score to make am 1-1.

Image copyright Getty Images

"Last night we train and we bin change three position."

"Na wetin happun be dat, no be excuse. Di preparation for dis game no perfect at all and we still get point ." Na wetin Klopp tok

Injury to some of Liverpool main players dey follow affect di team performance for League with players Dejan Lovren, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum joining Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold all dey injured.

How fans react to di draw for social media

As tins be so Liverpool don draw back to back matches dem for League and di gap between dem and second position Manchester City na just three points.