Image copyright Reuters Image example Mourinho leave im job as Manchester United manager for December

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho don accept to chop one-year prison sentence inside Spain for tax wayo.

Spain usually no dey give sentences wey dey less than two years for first-time offenders.

Im one-year prison sentence will instead come as exchange for fine of €182,500 (£160,160). Dem go add am to di €2m in tax fines.