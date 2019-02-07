Image copyright GETTY IMAGES/DAVID IBBOTSON Image example Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson plane miss for 21 January

Search team don comot body from di plane wey carry Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson.

Di Air Accidents Investigation Branch of England say na specialist contractors join dem for di operation for "challenging conditions" for di search.

We do di operation "di best way wey fit" and we tell di two family dem as tins dey go throughout di operation, na wetin dem tok

But di authorities dem neva open mouth identify di body.

Dem see di pieces of di plane, wey bin miss two weeks ago over di English Channel, off Guernsey on Monday, February 4.

Di Piper Malibu N264DB bin dey come from France go Cardiff, wia di 28-year-old Argentine striker go see im teammates for im former club Nantes afta Cardiff announce im £15m transfer

Oga Ibbotson, 59, wey come from Crowle, North Lincolnshire, na im bin dey fly di plane wen im lose contact with air traffic controllers on January 21.