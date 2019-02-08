Image copyright AFP

Dorset Police for UK don confam say di body wey dem comot inside di plane na di deadi body of Cardiff city player Emiliano Sala.

Sala wey be 28 years bin dey travel go Cardiff with pilot David Ibbotson, wen di plane miss for English Channel for 21January.

Dem comot di body from di plane on Wednesday afta dem see di plane on Sunday morning.

Dorset Police confam di identification on Thursday night.

For inside statement di force say: "Di body wey dem bring come Portland Port today, Thursday 7 February 2019, HM Coroner for Dorset don identify am say na di body of footballer Emiliano Sala.

Image copyright Getty Images/ David IBBOTSON Image example Emiliano Sala (left) pilot David Ibbotson

"Dem don tell Sala family and pilot David Ibbotson family and dem and sabi pipo go continue to dey support di family.

Di Air Accidents Investigation Branch of England say na specialist contractors join dem for di operation for "challenging conditions" for di search.

We do di operation "di best way wey fit" and we tell di two family dem as tins dey go throughout di operation, na wetin dem tok

Dem never still see di pilot body.

Di Piper Malibu N264DB bin dey come from France go Cardiff, wia di 28-year-old Argentine striker go see im teammates for im former club Nantes afta Cardiff announce im £15m transfer

Oga Ibbotson, 59, wey come from Crowle, North Lincolnshire, na im bin dey fly di plane wen im lose contact with air traffic controllers on January 21.