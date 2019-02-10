Image copyright Getty Images

Any football fan, wey no watch how Chelsea take chop beating from Manchester City, don miss wetin fit be di biggest defeat for Blues history. But odas go say dem also miss master-class football from wetin fit be di best football team for Europe.

Sergio Aguero na di Manchester City hat-trick hero again as dem return to di top of di Premier League inside match with Chelsea wey end 6-0 for Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea fans no go know which defeat worse pass, dis one or when Bournemouth beat dem 4-0 earlier dis month.

Di style of football wey Chelsea manager dey play na wetin dem dey call 'sarri ball' because of im name, Maurizio Sarri, but now e don turn to 'sorry ball'.

E bad so tey wen match end, Sarri no even wait to shake anybody as e leave City manager Pep Guardiola hand dey hang for air.

No be we tok am, na pipo from internet. See di oda tins wey social media don use yab Chelsea for performance wey make dem look like say dem no be Premier League team.