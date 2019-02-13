Image copyright Getty Images

Samuel Eto'o, say im neva ready to retire from football even though im contract for Qatar Sports Club go soon end.

Eto'o wey dey 37-years-old go di Qatari club for August afta im comot Turkey and im don score two goals for two matches im don play.

Eto'o, wey dey South Africa now, say im still get plans to stay and play for di Qatari league.

"For my age, I prefer to stay for Qatar. I dey grateful say dem don give me di opportunity to play while I also dey plan my education project," Eto'o tok.

"I go go anoda year and then see afta dat one, I no go too look front.

"I don always tok say na me go be first to stop to play once I no fit give my best again.

Im don play for Chelsea and Everton, Antalyaspor and Konyaspor, before im leave Europe go Middle East.

Eto'o, don play before for Spain, Russia and Italy, and win many cup for Barcelona, wia im play from 2004 to 2009.

Eto'o na im don score goal pass for African Nations Cup with 18 goals and na im don score pass for Cameroon with 54-goals.