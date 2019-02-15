Caster Semenya wan make court scata IAAF decision say man blood plenti for her bodi

Image copyright FABRICE COFFRINI

Athletics South Africa say dey di support Caster Semanya wen e go court next week for try contest decision weh e di disqualify senior women athletes wit high man sex hormone weh e di increase naturally.

International Association of Athletics Federation, IAAF for April bin take decision say senior woman athletes wit high man sex hormone no go qualify for competition.

De decision wan stop some woman from competition unless de reduce man blood for hospital for IAAF level.

IAAF say deh wan make ground level for all athletes make some pipo no get advantage over odas.

IAAF decision bi suppose start for number 1 day for November 2018, but CAS suspend di decision for October wen ASA challenge di decision until di case finish.

Next week Caster Semenya and anoda female athlete go appear for Court of Arbitration for sport, CAS, for contest IAAF decision weh e di affect some senior women athletes wit many man blood.

Caster Semenya file case make CAS scata dis decision, and dis week South African Athletics federation say deh dey for e back.

ASA say as South Africans, deh get responsibility from dia law and from apartheid experience for contest di decision for seka say e di violate human rights.

South Africa appoint lawyers and medical team wit support from Department of Sport and Recreation and SASCOC for follow Caster Semenya for court for Lausanne, Switzerland.