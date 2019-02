Caster Semenya case onotp 'man blood' dey start Monday

Image copyright Anadolu Agency

Obonge South African Olympic Champion Caster Semenya dey go Arbitration Court for Monday to challenge rule wey wan force am to reduce di man blood wey dey her bodi.

Dis man blood na one hormone wey sabi pipo dey call testosterone wey women too dey get, but no too plenti. But for some women, e dey high wey dey give dem some kain power wey man fit get.

Di International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) wan put new rule wey go set limit for di amount of dis man blood wey fit dey fot woman bodi wey wan run wit oda women.

South African goment tok say di rules dey target Semenya and e no respects her rights. Some pipo don even tok say as di rule be for those wey dey run 400 metres to 1 mile, e make am clear say dem target di 800 metres runner.

Di rule wey dem introduce for November, go make athletes wey dey like Semenya drink medicine wey go reduce di man blood if dem wan compete.

Dem don put am for hold till afta di judgement wey dem go hear by di end of March.

Semenya na di current 800m world champion and if di court troway her appeal, she no go fit follow for di Diamond League meetings wey go run from May to September.