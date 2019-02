Image copyright Getty Images Image example Claude Puel become manager of Leicester City for October 2017

Leicester City don separate demself for manager Claude Puel.

City lose to Crystal Palace 4-1 for dia own domot on Saturday, di game wey make am di last Puel go dey as manager.

Puel, 57, dey comot di club wen dem dey number 12 for Premier League afta dem lose five of dia last six league games.

E bin sign three year contract wit di club for October, 2017 and for im first season cari dem enta top ten for Premier League for di first time since 2000.

Afta Puel, Leicester go get work to find dia fourth permanent manager in 23 months.