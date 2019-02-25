Kepa Arrizabalaga greedie na misunderstanding - Sarri

Image copyright Visionhaus

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri say di incident between im and goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga for di Carabao Cup final on Sunday na simple "misunderstanding".

Di club record £71m signing no gree comot filed as di Italian coach wan change am for extra time before Manchester City win dem wit penarity.

Di thing vex Sarri sotey e waka enta tunnel like say e no wan watch di match again before e return.

"I misunderstand di problem and I realise am wen di doctor come bench," im tok.

Di goalkeeper, Kepa later repeat wetin im manager say happun, as im insist say na "confusion" cause am.

"E be misunderstanding. E no be my intention say I go disobey di boss or anything like," di 24-year-old Spaniard reveal.

Kepa wey go treatment two times for muscle-pull during extra time before Sarri decide say im go remove am, stand im ground den indicate wit im finger say e no wan leave di pitch.

Referee Jonathan Moss gatz force im body into new role as technical area mediator between di manager and player as confusion continue.

Some pipo no wan believe Sarri explanation, former Chelsea captain John Terry tell Sky Sports say di "misunderstanding" explanation na decision to protect di goalkeeper.