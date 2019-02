Image copyright Getty Images

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga no go collect salary for one week and im don also tok sorry afta im no gree comot for field wen dem change am for Chelsea Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

Di goalkeeper no gree make Willy Caballero substitute am for Wembley.

"Although wetin happun na misunderstanding, as I don look am again, I make big mistake wit how I handle di situation," Kepa tok for Chelsea statement.

Manager Maurizio Sarri say im and Kepa don "yan wella".

Sarri, wey bin vex as Kepa bone to comot di field towards di end of extra time, also say wetin happun na "misunderstanding".

Kepa, na di club record £71m signing, and di salary fine, dem go donate give Chelsea Foundation.