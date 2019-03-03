Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp team dey suffer from tiredness?

Image copyright Getty Images

Everton reduce di title hope of dia rival Liverpool as dem hold dem to goalless draw for di Merseyside derby.

Di Reds for reclaim dia top spot for di Premier League if to say dem win but as e be so dem tanda ontop second position, one point behind di leader, Manchester City.

Na di first time since December 7 wey Jurgen Klopp side no go dey top of di table afta dem play di same number of games as City.

Mohammed Salah get di best chance for di game but Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford comot di chance from im hand as dem face each oda one-on-one.

Ogbonge challenge from Michael Keane inside second half lock out Salah again for di penarity area wen e be like say Salah wan almost score goal.

Di game for Goodison Park na di 200th league Merseyside derby

Later for di second half, left-back Lucas Digne do one last minute ogbonge tackle to stop Liverpool Fabinho from shooting im shot at close range.

Meanwhile Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson just dey chill throughout, although im catch Dominic Calvert-Lewin header for di 52nd minute.

Afta di game, Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk tell tori pipo Sky Sports say: "Yes of course we dey disappointed, we deserve di three points and e mean something say dem dey celebrate. We get di chance to win di game but we no finish off. We go again."

"We go focus on our next game." Na so Van Dijk tok.