Image copyright Kamaru Usman Image example Kamaru Usman fight welterweight champion Woodley like say tomorrow no dey.

Kamaru Usman name na im dey reign afta im become di first African fighter to win title for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Usman beat American Tyron Woodley turn-turn for dia mixed-martial arts bout on Saturday for Octagon cage, Las Vegas, USA.

UFC na di biggest competition for MMA, wia di fighters dey combine boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, wrestling and every- every wen dem dey fight.

Who be Kamaru Usman?

Na for Benin City, Nigeria dem born Kamaru Usman for May 11, 1987.

Di mix marshal artist na muslim and im papa bin dey Nigeria Army .

Usman and im family move go America when im dey 8 years old.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kamaru dey unbeaten for UFC and dis im victory mean say im don win 14 fights now and im dey unbeaten for UFC.

Im start to do wrestling for im second year for Bowie High School for Arlington, Texas and im wrestling record for high school stand as 53-3.

For 2012, Usman make im professional MMA debut before im go try im luck for Ultimate Fighter for 2015.

Skip Youtube post by MMAFightingonSBN Warning: Third party content may contain adverts End of Youtube post by MMAFightingonSBN Image Copyright MMAFightingonSBN MMAFightingonSBN

According to Forbes Usman collect $150,000 for im win over Rafael dos Anjos for November but nobody no how much im make for im win against Woodley.