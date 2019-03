Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kalu don play five times for Nigeria and score one goal

Nigeria senior football men team Super Eagles don confam say jaguda pipo kidnap Super Eagles player Samuel Kalu mama.

Di tok-tok pesin for Super Eagles Toyin Ibitoyin tell BBC Pidgin say no be good trend for players to dey experience dis kain tin evri time but say di security agents dey handle di matter.

Tori be say jaguda pipo kidnap madam Ozuruonye Juliet Kalu for Umuamacha Umueze for Abia State south-South Nigeria as she dey go house on Wednesday 27 February, 2019 and demand N50m ransom before dem release her.

"Nigeria football federation dey monitor di mata wit di security agents and dey give di player all di support wey im need" na wetin im tok

Kalu wey be attacker, dey play im club football for Girondins Bordeaux for France.

"Abeg help me beg dem oh make dem release my mama because I dey do everything to help Super Eagles win di 2019 Africa Cup of Nations," na wetin Kalu tell tori pipo today.ng.

" Dem Kidnap my mama on Wednesday, 27th of February, as she dey go back house. Di kidnappers first ask for ransom of N3m, wey we give dem and dem tell us say dem go release her.

We wait oh all all through di night wey no see her. Di next morning dem call again say dem want more money; dem say di money wey we pay dem give am to anoda pesin Now dem dey ask for ransom of N15m." na wetin im add.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Samuel Kalu dey play for Girondins Bordeaux for France

On Monday, coach Gernot Rohr include im name as part of di 21 invited players for Nigeria squad for di 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Seychelles and di friendly against di Pharaohs of Egypt later dis month.

Oga Toyin say "NFF dey hope say dem go don settle di mata before di international break start so di player go fit concentrate on im football but if im no fit focus den im go pull out but our prayer na say e no reach dat level".

Kalu don play five times for Nigeria and score one goal.