Image copyright Reuters Image example Maradona don already tok to im pikin

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona go accept say e be di papa of three Cuban pikin dem, na wetin im lawyer dey tok.

Dis one come mean say, di 58 year old World Cup winner, wey once tok say e no get any oda pikin apart from di ones wey e born with im former wife, go come become official papa of eight pikin.

Maradona go travel go Havana to do Paternity test for di children from two mama, and give dem im last name later in di year, according to wetin im lawyer, Matias Morla tok.

Di Hand of God former player bin dey di kontri from 2000 to 2005 on top treatment for cocaine addiction.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Maradona friend di then Presido Fidel Castro sotay e get im tattoo for leg

As at now im be official papa to five pikin wey include Giannina, 29, and Dalma, 31, from im ex-wife, Diego Junior, 32, and Jana, 22 afta court palava with dia mama and six-year-old Diego Fernando from Veronica Ojeda.

Di former player dey now work as coach for one Mexican club wey dem dey call Dorados de Sinaloa.