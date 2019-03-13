Image copyright Getty Images Image example This was the first time in 13 years that Juventus progressed in a Champions League knockout match after losing the first leg

Juventus sign Christiano Ronaldo to win di Champions League, and e be like say im go achieve dat goal.

Di Portuguese produce im latest ogbonge game for di Europe top competition to bring di Italian side back from wetin for be dia last 16 exit against Atletico Madrid come book dia place for di quarter-finals.

Dem come from behind wit 2-0 from dia first leg for Spain, Ronaldo bin dey look di possibility say im no go reach di semi-finals for di first time since 2010 and for di first time in 12 seasons, before di game change.

Image copyright EPA Image example Ronaldo jump above Atletico defender Juanfran to head home for di 27th minute as e give Juve hope of overturning their 2-0 first-leg deficit

Image copyright Reuters Image example Four minutes after half-time, im level di tie on aggregate with im second header - against a team wey bin never concede for their previous five matches

Image copyright Reuters Image example When Athletico substitute Angel Correa push Federico Bernardeschi for di box, na only one man go step up to take di challenge, di spot -kick with four minutes to go left and a place inside di quarter-finals at stake

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Everywhere scatter for Turin

Im latest extraordinary performance mean say:

Ronaldo now don score 124 goals for di Europe elite club competition - that one pass di one second-placed Lionel Messi don score 18 times for di list of leading scorers. E also pass di total of di more than three-time finalists Atletico Madrid own.

Ronaldo don score eight Champions League hat-tricks, most inside competition alongside Messi.

Ronaldo dey look to add to im five Champions League titles - only Real Madrid legend Francisco Gento, with six, don won more European Cups.

E don reach almost four years wen dem knock out team wey feature Ronaldo from di Champions League and e fit still win the competition for di fourth season back to back.

'This na why dem bring me here'

Ronaldo join Juventus from Real Madrid last summer inside £99.2m deal, to make am one of di most expensive players of all time.

Mostly, dem buy am to epp di Turin club win the Champions League.

"Dis na why Juventus bring me come here, to epp do tins wey dem never do before," Na so Ronaldo wey don score 18 goals, inside im last Champions League knockout appearances and wey don dey directly involved with 76 goals, in 77 knockout matches (62 goals, 14 assists) tok.

"E for everly be special night and na so e be, no be only because of di goals but for di team.

"Dis na di mentality you need to win di Champions League. Dis ogbonge night sweet us for belle. Atletico na difficult team but we strong too. We go see wetin go happen."

"This was why Juventus brought me here, to help do things that they have never done before," said Ronaldo, who has now scored 18 goals in his past 14 Champions League knockout appearances and has been directly involved in

"It was always going to be a special night and it was - not only for the goals but for the team.

"This is the mentality you need to win in the Champions League. We enjoyed a magical night. Atletico were a difficult team but we were strong too. We will see what will happen."

Image copyright Juventus FC Twitter Image example The Juventus players celebrate in the dressing room after their comeback

Rio Ferdinand, wey be Ronaldo team-mate during their time together for Manchester United, tell BT Sport say: "Cristiano na living football god and wetin im dey do na ogbonge tin.

"For champions league im get every record you fit imagine. And na also against Athletico wey pipo know say dia defence tight well-well."

Di 2015 and 2017 finalists Juventus sign di Real Madrid legend to epp dem progress for Europe to win di trophy wey dem carry last for 1996.

Om bin don score 10 goals for im seven Champions League games against Juve while im dey Real, but im bin dey struggle dis season for Europe as im bin don score just once after im move to Turin.

Sabi pipo say e be like say Juve don sabi di model to rest am well-well and use am for crucial games like dis one to deliver.

Five oda Ronaldo Champions League moments pipo no fit forget

Real Madrid 3-0 Wolfsburg (3-2 agg) - 2015-16 quarter-final second leg

Image copyright Getty Images

Real enta di second leg of dia quarter-final with Wolfsburg 2-0 down but 18 minutes into the Bernabeu game, Ronaldo scored two times to level di tie and his 77th-minute free-kick send dem go di semi-finals.

Real Madrid 4-2 Bayern Munich afta extra time (6-3 agg) - 2016-17 quarter-final second leg

Image copyright Getty Images

Ronaldo score hat-trick, including two goals for extra time, as Real Madrid knock Bayern Munich out for di quarter-finals. Im third, one tap-in from Marcelo's cross, make am di first player to score 100 Champions League goals.

Real Madrid 3-0 Atletico Madrid - 2016-17 semi-final first leg

Image copyright Getty Images

Ronaldo's next Champions League game produce another hat-trick, im seventh for di tournament. Im score with all three time im touch di penalty area as Real defeat their local rivals for di first leg of di semi-final.

Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid - 2016-17 final

Image copyright Getty Images

Ronaldo scored two times for die Cardiff final against im future employers, the third Champions League final wey im don score inside - all wey im win. Im manage 10 goals for di last five games of that season tournament, including di two hat-tricks wey we mention above.

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid - 2017-18 quarter-final first leg

Image copyright EPA

Some pipo feel say dis na Ronaldo greatest goal as im fly high to send bicycle kick wey pipo no believe past Gianluigi Buffon for last season quarter-final. The goal earn am standing ovation from Juve fan dem - something wey fit be say influence im decision to join them a few months later.Im score two times for di game, wey make am di first man to score for 10 back to back Champions League matches.