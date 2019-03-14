Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lionel Messi don score 62 goals for im 61 Champions League games for Camp Nou for Barcelona

Di night afta im old rival Christiano Ronaldo score hat-trick to epp Juventus knock out Atletico Madrid, captain Messi put in im own ogbonge performance as Barca join di last eight.

You fit even say Messi manage to pass Ronaldo as im get hand for four goals: two wey im score by imsef and two wey im set up for Gerard Pique and Ousmane Dembele.

Messi shine right from di begining as im shoot one shot wey keeper save four minutes into di game.

Di victory go allow Barca to continue dey fly La Liga flag as di only Spanish representative for di last eight as well as epp Messi fulfil im pledge to bring back di European crown for di first time since 2015.

Barcelona go discover dia quarter-final and potential semi-final opponent on Friday by 11:00 GMT.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Juventus, Ajax and Porto na dia potential rivals.

Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dey inspire each oda?

Dis victory also give pipo plenti to tok about di greatest rivalry for football history.

Sabi pipo get different tins to tok about weda di two dey draw inspiration from each oda.

According to Spanish football writer for Nou Camp Andy West, both Ronaldo and Messi like competition but for different reasons.

Rather dan goals and personal glory, Messi like trophies.

Ronaldo belle no dey sweet for field until im don score goal, come score anoda one again, dis one add join why im don get plenti achievements for im career.

Messi on di oda hand na different pesin, dis one show wit di way im dey like set up for im team mates even wen im get chance to shoot, im dey hand over penarity too and dey celebrate goal wit di player who pass am di ball.

Pipo wey dey close to Messi say Messi dey try to become di better version of imsef and im wan win as many trophies as possible.

Image copyright BBC Sport Image example Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for di Champions League dis season

According to Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, "Maybe dem dey inspire each oda subconsciously but I feel say di two players just get dis hunger to be di best players wey dem fit be. With di top performers dem, dat drive dey come within demsef."

So di tori say Messi and Ronaldo dey compete wit each oda to be everybody best player fit be beta tori for fans and tori pipo to tok about and spread, but according to sabi pipo dat tori no be true like dat.