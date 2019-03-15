Image copyright Getty Images Image example Arsenal score wit dia first two shots on target inside di first half

Belle dey sweet Arsenal manager Unai Emery say im get chance to win im first trophy wit di club afta dem win Rennes 4-3 on aggregate to recah di quarter-finals of di Europa League.

Emery bin don already win di competition three times wit im former club Sevilla.

Na for semi finals dem knock out Arsenal last season under Arsene Wenger.

"We dey feel am say we fit win dis title" Na so Emery tok.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shine as di Gunners comeback to overturn dia two - goal deficit from dia first leg to reach di quarter-finals.

Na for di first four minutes na im di striker put di Gunners ahead as im fire in Aaron Ramsey cut-back before im set up Ainsley Maitland-Niles for Emirates Staduim.

Im come poke Sead Kolasinac low cross enta afta di break to make am 3-0 as Arsenal join Chelsea for di last eight following dia 8-0 aggregate hammering of Dynamo Kiev.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang don score 32 goals in 53 games for Arsenal

But as one African player chop super hero accolades, na yab anoda one collect ontop social media.

Pipo start to dey give Alex Iwobi mouth afta im cover im nose afta im face off one Rennes player.

Both English clubs na di favourite to win di competition afta di five time Champion Sevilla comot for di last 16 and Italian giants too Inter Milan no progress.

Emery dey see dia success for Europa League as extra ticket into di Champions League as Arsenal wey dey fourth currently for Premier League dey battle to remain above Manchester United and Chelsea ontop di table.

Na only Manchester City Sergio Aguero (18) don score more goals pass Aubameyang (17) for Premier League and the Arsenal forward don pick up four goals and two assists inside seven Europa League games dis season.

Aubameyang celebrate im second goal witt Black Panther mask wear, im latest inside im trademark superhero celebrations and dis one earn am booking.

After di game, Aubameyang tok say: " I bin need mask wey represent me and dat na di Black Panthe. We dey call di national team Black Panther for Gabon."