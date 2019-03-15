Image copyright Twitter/@ManUtd

Manchester United fans dey heart dey beat gbim gbim gbim say dem go face Barcelona for quarter finals of UEFA Champions League.

For di draws wey UEFA do on Friday, United go host di first leg for Old Trafford on Wednesday 9 April, 2019 before dem go travel go Spain for di second leg.

But fans of di 2008 UEFA Champions League Final believe na end of dia waka for Europe be dis.

Immediately after di draw comot, some Manchester United fans enter Twitter to comment how dem see di draw as some say dem beat PSG for di Last 16 round for nothing.

While some pipo dey mourn, oda United fans dey optimistic say dem "believe" dem fit beat Barcelona to progress to di semi-final.

Oda draws wey comot from di Champions League draw go see Ajax play Juventus while Liverpool go battle FC Porto.

Tottenham Hotspur go face Manchester City for all Premier League battle.