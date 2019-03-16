Image copyright Getty Images

For im first match since im return, manager Zinedine "Zizou" Zidane make changes to di team wey play today to make sure say dia fight for title no die as dem beat Celta Vigo 2-0.

Real Madrid play today wit some important change to di team wey dem don dey use come for di recent matches: one na Keylor Navas wey Zidane bring enta first 11 team today to replace Thibaut Courtois.

Di change make Navas trend for social media wia pipo begin ask wetin Courtois do wrong for di manager to drop am for bench. Di oda players wey Zidane bring back from bench na Isco and Marcelo.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Real Madrid fans no dey take Zidane mata jok

And e be like say di team change work because dem play like di Real Madrid of old. Garath Bale score di first goal and Isco score di oda one. Di kind performance wey former coach Zidane - wey carry dem to win 3 Champions League - need to announce im return to La Liga and di world.

Real dey only two point now behind second-placed Atletico Madrid for La Liga.