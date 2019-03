CAF Champions League: Lobi Stars, Al Ahly win, Pirates and Sundown lose

Image copyright Getty Images

Di reigning Nigeria league champions Lobi Stars win dia match 2 - 0 today against Les Mimosas although dem no qualify again for di 2019 CAF Champions League.

Lobi Stars play for home against ASEC Mimosas on Saturday 16 March for di Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

For di eight matches wey dem play today for di last group stage matches, some surprise result see South African teams Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates lose dia match.

More to come on dis tori...

Today results