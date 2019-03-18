Image copyright Reuters

Lionel Messi score hat-trick wey get PHD as Barcelona revenge dia defeat for di hand of Real Betis earlier on for di season to give dem 10 points ontop La Liga.

Di first goal na one 20-yard free kick before im convert Luis Suarez backheel pass to goal.

Di one wey make pipo open mouth no gree close am na di one wey im clip wey enta off di bar.

Suarez too score fine goal while Loren Moron score Betis only goal for di match.

Inside all of Messi 33 hat-trick for La Liga, E clear say dis one rank high.

Afta di first 18 minutes wia im no see road, di 31-year old break out wen im superb free-kick find di keeper Pau Lopez top-right corner.

Barca and Messi come punish dia host wey beat dem 4-3 for Nou Camp for November.

Suarez find im forward partner wit one backheel through-ball wey beat three Betis players, afta which di Argentine turn am in.

Na 3-0 e be afta di break wen Suarez who bin don miss two chances, drive go front from 25 yards pass Lopez.

Substitute Loren score wit sidefoot strike wey pass di reach of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, before Messi complete im hat-trick wit ogbonge goal wey make di home support fans stand up give am a round of applause.

Barcelona don get 66 points from 28 games now and dey lead Atletico Madrid wit 10 points, while Real Madrid na third wit 54 points.

