Comoros Island don notify world football governing bodi, FIFA say deh go turn to Egyptian court if deh no intervene for March 18.

For letter weh Federation of Football Comoros president Said Ali Said Athoumane write for FIFA secretary general, Fatma Samora, FIFA get for force CAF for pay moni for open case for Court of Arbitration of Sport.

Comoros di also ask FIFA for give FFC moni for pay e own advance for open de case.

Deh di argue say dia kontri no get moni and say Court of Arbitration for Sports bin suppose for follow law make deh no pay for de case weh deh file.

Comoros no vex wen CAF no sanction Cameroon afta deh take away African Cup of Nations host rights.

Comoros argue say article 92 for Caf law say if deh take away host rights from kontri for less dan one year de kontri, (Cameroon) no suppose take part for de competition. also pay fine for 500,000 dollars among oda tins.

Comoros Island bin take dis case for Court of Arbitration for Sports, de court ask dem for pay moni and CAF deny for pay dia own part before de open de case.

For Group B for de 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Cameroon get 8 points afta Morocco wit 10 points weh deh don qualify, Comoros 5 points an Malawi 4 points.

Cameroon and Comoros go play de last match next week end March 23 for Amadou Ahidjo Stadium.

All man di wait for hear weti FIFA fit do before de match.