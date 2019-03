Image copyright EPA Image example Ronaldo don score 124 goals for Champions League

Uefa don charge Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo with improper conduct for im goal celebration afta im club beat Atletico Madrid to reach di quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Di 34-year-old bin dey mock Atletico coach Diego Simeone, wen im turn to face di fans dem and put im hand for im leg area wen im team win 3-0 for dia second leg.

For di first leg, Simeone bin don do dis same celebration wey make am chop fine of 20,000 euros (£17,000).

Ronaldo score hat-trick for di return leg for Turin.

Di Portuguese international player don score 124 goals for Champions League.

Di Italian champions go play Dutch side Ajax for di quarter-finals.