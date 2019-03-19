Image copyright GABRIEL BOUYS

Nine kontris on Tuesday apply to world football goment FIFA say dem want host di 2023 Women World Cup.

South Africa, Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Columbia Japan, New Zealand na im don declare dia interest.

North and South Korea fit join hand bid for di competition

World football join body say each of di Football Association get until 16 April 2019 to submit dia bidding registration.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example France go host di 2019 Women's World Cup for June

"FIFA go make sure say dis process dey open, with solid commitment to human right," na wetin dem tok inside statement.

"Di result of each ballot and di votes of our members dem for FIFA Council go dey open for everybodi."

England go host di next Women European championship for 2021, as e be say na only dem bid.

Di 2019 World Cup go happun for France from 7 June to 7 July.