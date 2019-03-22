Image copyright Getty Images Image example Odion Ighalo score di first goal

Nigeria Super Eagles beat di Pirates of Seychelles 3-1 on Friday for dia African Cup of Nations qualifying match.

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo score di first goal of di match from penalty inside 32 minute for Stephen Keshi stadium for Asaba, Delta State.

Di penalty happun afta Seychelles player foul Wifred Ndidi inside di area, but di lead no last long as di Pirates no waste time to equalise through Rody Melanie.

For second half Super Eagles continue to put pressure ontop di Seychelles defence and dat pressure pay off as Jamilu Collins pass sweet ball to Henry Onyekuru wey head di ball inside di net to make am 2-1 to Nigeria.

Substitute Moses Simon score for di die minute of di match with anoda assist from Collins.

Three time African champions don don already qualify as group leaders for di competition.

Egypt go host di 2019 Total African Cup Of Nation wey go start for 21 June to 19 July.

See predictions wey pipo bin give about di match: