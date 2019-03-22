Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Black star for Ghana

Nigeria Immigration Service deport four Ghanaians from de country on Friday sake of dem violate some immigration rules.

Public Relations Unit of the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS for Abuja, issue statement to de effect.

De Comptroller-General of NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, say de deportation order dey come from de Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau.

Dem explain say de Interior Minister based on Section 45(1) and (2) of de Immigration Act 2015 order make dem remove three men den one woman. Dema names be, Florence Donkur, Simon Gyan, Yeboah Collins and Alhaji Isa.

"De Nigeria Immigration Service cari out Deportation Order as authorised by the Honourable Minister of Interior on some four Ghanaian Nationals who violate various provisions of de Immigration Act and Regulations" de statement read.

Dem deport dem to Ghana through Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja today 22nd March 2019.