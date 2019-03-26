Image copyright Sports Ration Image example Emmanuel Amunike make history with Tanzania as dia coach wey help di team to qualify for Africa Cup of Nation for di first time since 1980.

Tanzania President don promise to give each of di player for di national football team one piece of land as reward say dem qualify for Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) for di first time for 39 years.

"For di good work wey una don do to bring honour to Tanzania as una qualify for Afcon finals for Egypt, each player go get one parcel of land for Dodoma [wey be di administrative capital]," na wetin President John Magufuli tok.

Oga Magufuli host di team for im official house for Dar es salaam on Monday, afta dem beat Uganda 3-0 to qualify on Sunday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example President John Magufuli

"I believe our players fit shine well-well for Cairo, and go far to win di title. Na wetin im add put.

Oga Magufuli bin don also donate almost $426,000 (£322,000) give under-17 team to help them prepare for di Afcon finals for dia division, according to Tanzania tori pipo Citizen

Tanzania appoint Amuneke wey be former youth teach coach for Nigeria as dia head coach for August 2018.