Paul Onuachu goal after only nine seconds epp Nigeria beat Egypt 1-0 for international friendly.

Di goal wey many pipo say fit be di Super Eagles fastest goal for history na im settle di match wey dem play for di Stephen Keshi stadium for Asaba, Delta State.

Dis na di first time wey Onuachu start match for Nigeria and im mark am wit wonderful strike just after di referee blow im whistle to start di game.

Liverpool and Egypt striker Mohammed Salah no play di match as im decide to rest for dis international window.

With dis win, di Super Eagles don win two games in only a matter of days after dem beat Seychelles 3-1 on Friday for AFCON qualifier.