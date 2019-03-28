Image copyright Getty Images

Manchester United don appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent manager for di club with three-year contract.

Solskjaer replace Jose Mourinho for December as caretaker manager for di club.

Di 45 year old spend 11 years as player for United, na im di winning goal for 1999 Champions League final.

Jose Mourinho don chop sack for Manchester United

Manchester United don confam Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as new coach

"Dis na my dream job and belle sweet me well-well as I get di opportunity to lead di club for long," na wetin Solskjaer tok

"From di first day wen I arrive, I feel at home for dis special club. Na honour for me say I bin Manchester United player before, and to start my coaching career here.

"My experience di last monts dey fantastic."

When dem appoint Solskjaer as caretaker manager for December, United dey sixth position for Premier League and 11 point behind di top four.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.