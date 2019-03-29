Image copyright Getty Images

First position: Lionel Messi. Second position: Lionel Messi. Third position: Lionel Messi.

Anybodi bin dey expect anything wey different wen Barcelona ask dia fans to vote for di best goal for di club history? Lie lie.

Im goal against Getafe for di 2006-07 Copa del Rey semi-finals, wia im carri ball from Barca own half, dribble past four defenders and den di goalkeeper before im score, na di best according to di club fans. Di goal get 45% of di vote.

Di goal almost resemble di wan wey Diego Maradona score against England for 1986.

Messi goal against Athletic Bilbao for di 2014-15 Copa del Rey final get 28% of di vote, while im 2010-11 goal against Real Madrid for Santiago Bernabeu Stadium get 16%.

E pass 500,000 votes wey pipo send in from 160 kontris for competition wey Barca organise, wia fans get 63 goals to pick from.

Ten of those goals na Messi score dem.

