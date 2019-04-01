Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di award from NFF wey dey im second edition na to recognise special talent for di kontri.

Monday na di day wey Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) go announce who be di footballer of di year for di kontri.

Di awards, according to NFF na to recognize football greatness and talent of yesterday, today and tomorrow and also to award di ability to inspire and influence di world.

Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa and Alex Iwobi na di three footballers wey dey hope to win di second edition of di awards.

For di women category, Super Falcons players Onome Ebi, Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega na dem be di nominees.

Oda categories for di awards na who go be coach of di year (men), coach of di year (women), Tea of di season, Young player of di year (Men), Young payer of di year (women), goal of di season, fans of di season.

NFF say dem go also get special recognition of legends from di Super Eagles 1994 squad.