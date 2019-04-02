Ahmed Musa na Nigeria Player of di Year for 2018

Image copyright Kevin C. Cox Image example Musa also win Goal of di Year

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa win di Nigeria Player of di Year (men) for di NFF Awards wey dem do on Monday.

Musa win di award wey Nigeria Football Federation dey arrange to cut cap for ogbonge pipo inside sports for di year.

Musa follow Nigeria Super Eagles go di 2018 World Cup for Russia and im score two goals for di competition wey make am di kontri highest goalscorer since dem begin go di event.

Super Falcons defender Onome Ebi win di Women's Player of di Year afta she stand like rock for back wen di team win di 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) title for Ghana.

Some oda winners na Samuel Chukwueze wey win Young Player of di Year, Gbenga Ogunbote wey win Coach of di Year and fans of Kano Pillars Football Club, wey win Fans of di Season.

Musa also win Goal of di Year for im first goal against Iceland for di 2018 World Cup.